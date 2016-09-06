Just 22 per cent of EasyJet Gatwick to Ronaldsway flights on time

Just 22 per cent of evening flights on EasyJet’s Gatwick to Ronaldsway route during the summer were on time, figures released by TravelWatch reveal.

The passenger watchdog is calling for the government to publish monthly punctuality figures for each for the airlines using Isle of Man Airport.

But TravelWatch has collated figures for punctuality from publicly available websites including FlightStats.com.

They show that over a two-month period between mid-June and mid-August, 80 per cent of Flybe’s evening flights on the Liverpool route were on time, with the average delay being 21 minutes.

But only 22 per cent of EasyJet’s evening Gatwick flights were on time, with the average delay being 45 minutes.

Flybe’s Manchester route had 56 per cent punctuality on evening flights, with an average delay of 25 minutes and BA’s London City services scored a punctuality rate of 41 per cent for evening services, with the average delay being 31 minutes.

There has been widespread concern at a spate of overnight delays and cancellations over the summer, particularly on the Gatwick route.

Chief Minister Allan Bell met officials from the budget airline last month to discuss those concerns.

TravelWatch spokesman Terry Liddiard said the punctuality figures ‘demonstrate that the complaints from passengers about delays on the Gatwick evening services were entirely justified’.

EasyJet told the Chief Minister that in relation to its London Gatwick to the Isle of Man route, this had been the worst summer for punctuality – but the majority of problems had been outside their control, such as the congestion of the London airspace, bird and lightning strikes, and industrial action in European air traffic control.

The airline has said that of the 199 flights scheduled to depart or arrive at the Isle of Man between June 1 and August 5, six flights were cancelled and five were delayed overnight as a result of either Air Traffic Control restrictions or adverse weather.

It said the airline industry has seen unprecedented levels of disruption as a result of these external factors and it apologised for the inconvenience this caused to passengers.

Latest figures from Ronaldsway show passengers numbers have fallen over three consecutive months.

A total of 68,195 passengers passed through the airport in July, a decrease of 3,210, or 4.5 per cent.

The drop is again blamed mainly on the withdrawal of Flybe’s Stansted route but the reduction by easyJet in its Gatwick capacity during the peak period has also hit figures.

But the airport said BA putting on more flights on its London City route in response to Stansted’s withdrawal had ‘helped considerably’ and the reduction in overall passengers was ‘again less than the eight per cent drop predicted’.

The figures show that passenger traffic was up on all the North West routes, with Flybe’s Manchester service increasing by 8.3 per cent, the Liverpool route up 4.5 per cent and 3 per cent with easyJet and Flybe respectively, and Citywing’s Blackpool route showing promise with an increase of 23 per cent.