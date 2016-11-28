Kathryn rides to rescue of friend’s family

An Onchan woman with cerebral palsy has completed a 45-mile virtual cycle to help a Ugandan family.

Kathryn Williams swapped her wheelchair for an exercise bike at the National Sports Centre on Saturday to ‘cycle’ the equivalent of Douglas to Jurby in the Parish Walk.

Jurby is of particular significance to 36-year-old Kathryn as Jurby Junk was one of her grandfather’s favourite places.

After completing her challenge Kathryn said she was stiff and sore but happy.

She said: ‘The cycle was great, I finished at 7.30pm Saturday evening, after six and half hours with breaks.

‘I will not know what the final total raised is until December, as there is still a lot to come in.’

Kathryn got the idea while working with Andrew Wansonele who visited the island from Uganda with charity Scripture Union Ministries Trust.

She has raised the money to help his family who have no hot water, no fridge and only charcoal to cook on.