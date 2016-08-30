Kayaker rescued from rocks

A kayaker had to be rescued from rocks at the back of Peel Hill on bank holiday Monday.

Malcolm Kelly, from Peel lifeboat said: ‘A pair of kayaks were at the back of Peel Hill when one was swamped by a wave and unable to bail out or get back in the craft.

‘They decided that they would beach under the cliffs and their partner return to Peel to raise the alarm.

‘The lifeboat was launched shortly after 11am. and was soon on the scene, one of the crew entered the water to assist the kayaker and return them to the lifeboat.

‘The ‘Ruby Clery’ then returned to Peel with the kayak and owner who was unharmed.

‘Coxswain Frankie Horne said: ‘The two kayakers were well-equipped and their actions were the safest course under the circumstances.’

