Keeping children safe in sport is a priority

Robust systems are in place to ensure children are kept safe while playing sport.

That’s the message from Manx Sport and Recreation as the number of allegations of historic sexual abuse within sport in the UK continues to spiral.

Allegations first emerged after former Crewe, Bury and Sheffield United player Andy Woodward waived his right to anonymity to tell how he was sexually abused as a youth player.

Since then, other footballers have spoken out and the NSPCC said it has received more than 1,700 calls to a dedicated football abuse hotline.

Police now say they have identified some 155 potential suspects and 429 victims, mostly boys with ages ranging from four upwards at the time of the alleged abuse.

No fewer than 148 clubs spanning all tiers of the game have become embroiled in the scandal which is likely to envelope other sports too.

Manx Sports and Recreation said it takes safeguarding children very seriously and has over the years developed ‘robust systems to help keep everyone safe and enjoying sport’.

In a statement, it said: ‘MSR through their Sport Development Unit have always recognised the need to make sport safe.

‘However, whilst MSR, national and local Sports Associations put a range of training, policy and procedures in place to minimise risks to children, young people and adults, they must continue to be vigilant and proactive in all their work, and everyone involved in sport has a responsibility to make sport a safe and positive experience for all involved.’

MSR said it has invested significant time and resources into ensuring the island’s sporting community have access to safeguard support and training.

protecting

Sports Coach UK safeguarding and protecting children workshops are offered every 12 weeks to all coaches and volunteers.

Since 2005 more than 600 coaches and volunteers have attended safeguarding and protecting children workshops run by MSR.

All Manx Youth Games sports sign up to an agreement requiring all coaches and volunteers who deliver training sessions to have attended safeguard training and hold a clear DBS check (formerly known as a Criminal Records Bureau check) – these are valid for three years.

Between January and May each year, 60 training sessions take place across the island. During the last two years, 140 coaches have been through FA coaching courses delivered in the island.

All 140 coaches will have attended a three-hour safeguarding awareness course and hold a clean DBS check. MSR says it will offer support on creating and reviewing safeguarding policies to any recognised sports.