Kennish memorial starts to take shape

A granite memorial to Manx poet, inventor, engineer and explorer William Kennish will be shipped to Northern Ireland this week for cutting to shape.

The finished memorial is to be placed on Kennish’s grave, which currently lies unmarked in Green Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York.

William Kennish

Once it has been cut to shape it will return to the island for its final finishing and engraving in Peel.

William Kennish lived from 1799 to 1862.

He was born in the island but emigrated to America in 1848. As a Royal Navy explorer he helped find the location for the Panama Canal and invented the first ‘gun commander’ system for a warship in 1828.

Last year, the William Kennish Memorial Trust was set up to raise money to mark Kennish’s final resting place on the 155th anniversary of his death, on March 19.

The trust was formed by author and chairman of the Manx Victorian Society, Bob Stimpson and Roy Moore, who is a direct descendant of the Kennish family.

Mr Stimpson also wrote a 2011 book on Kennish entitled ‘Forgotten Manx Genius’.

He said: ‘We are halfway to our £5,000 funding target. On January 15, in Peel, and January 28, in Ramsey, Roy and I will be giving an illustrated talk about William Kennish to promote the fundraising and to hopefully seek donations.

‘We have got a Manxman who has had a building and stamps named after him but he lies in an unmarked grave, and that needs to be corrected.’

In 2014 the Department of Education and Children (DEC) named its Engineering Training Centre at the Isle of Man College after William Kennish, and he was also featured on Panama Canal commemorative stamps.

The talk in Peel will be held at the Sailor’s Shelter on East Quay at 7.30pm, while the Ramsey one will be at St Paul’s Church Hall lounge at 7.30pm.

Admission is free to both events but donations are welcomed.

The talk will tell of Kennish’s life from his humble beginnings in Maughold, his naval career, his life in the Isle of Man and his explorations of South America.

There will also be details of his later family connections to the Statue of Liberty and the characters in PG Wodehouse’s stories.