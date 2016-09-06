Key candidate charged with drink driving

A general election candidate has appeared in court charged with drink driving.
Nigel Anthony Dobson, 63, who is standing as a candidate in Garff, is accused of driving with excess alcohol on Groudle Road on September 2.
No plea was entered.
The case was adjourned by the Deputy High Bailiff to September 29 when it will go before the magistrates court.
Mr Dobson, of Ballachrink Drive, Onchan, was granted bail in the sum of £500.
The other candidates standing in Garff are Andrew Barton, Daphne Caine, Martyn Perkins and Andrew Smith.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.