Keys abortion reform bill is welcomed by one group but opposed by another

One campaign group has welcomed news that the island’s abortion law could be reformed while one has condemned the move.

In the House of Keys this week Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson was given leave to introduce a private member’s bill to replace the ‘unjust and unfair’ 1995 act.

CALM, the Campaign for Abortion Law Modernisation, said: ‘We know that this is just the first step in a long process to change the law but there was resounding support for the law being reviewed and reformed, and we look forward to being part of that process, to the benefit of women and families in the Isle of Man.’

Mr Allinson was backed by all but three MHKs.

The Humanity and Equality in Abortion Reform (HEAR) campaign, said: ‘Dr Alex Allinson MHK has been involved with the abortion lobby from its inception in the Isle of Man, and has made clear that he will frame a Bill that will take us in the wrong, regressive direction. In his speeches to the House of Keys yesterday, he made clear that he would want to see right-to-life protections for unborn children (whose humanity and dignity he ignored, and whom he referred to by the favoured abortion lobby euphemism, “foetus”) decreased.

HEAR spokesperson Hannah Grove, said: ‘It was sad to hear nothing said by any member of the House about the dignity and rights of the unborn child.’

A report on the Keys debate appears in this week’s Manx Independent.