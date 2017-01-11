Keystone Cops-style drunken escape bid

A Douglas man was captured by cops after running into a post during a Keystone Cops-style chase.

Daniel Marran, of Albany Road, was fined £300 after pleading guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly.

Prosecutor James Robinson told the court how, on Christmas Eve at 2.45am, police were called to the Glen Mona Hotel in the Central Promenade area of Douglas.

They had been informed of an incident involving 21-year-old Marran.

When officers arrived Marran was stood outside with another man.

As police approached Marran saw them and tried to run away but he ran straight into the post and was knocked to the ground.

Undeterred, Marran got up and continued his efforts to escape, this time trying to trying to climb a fence but again falling over.

He was detained by the police who then offered to take him home, but as he walked to the police van Marran swore at officers.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters where his disorder continued and had to be restrained.

He refused to accept a charge sheet and continued to be aggressive.

Mr Robinson said that Marran had two previous cautions.

Defending Marran in court his advocate John Wright said that the facts were accepted as presented by the prosecution.

Mr Wright said: ‘It was just before Christmas, a night out, far too much alcohol was consumed.

‘It reads like a Keystone cops chase. After being helped by the police he used offensive words, unfortunately under the influence of alcohol.

‘He is going to learn with a financial penalty. Mr Marran has asked me to apologise profusely to the court.

‘He has no recollection at all of the incident, no doubt due to the alcohol consumed.’

Mr Wright went on to say that his client was in employment and had only two previous cautions on his record.

The advocate said that his client could pay any fine by the end of March.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes gave Marran credit for his immediate guilty plea to the charge, which was entered at the first opportunity.

Mrs Hughes said: ‘You were drunk, and certainly disorderly.

‘But there is no evidence of violence towards the police officers, other than a comment.

‘You have lost your good character. It is unfortunate. You were given the opportunity to go home without further incident.

‘I accept your remorse is genuine and will treat it as a one-off incident which I hope won’t be repeated.’

Marran was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by March 31.