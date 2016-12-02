KFC shuts Douglas shop - but says it wants to open a drive-through

Fast food favourite KFC has closed with the loss of eight jobs.

The restaurant and take-away in Duke Street, Douglas, served its final customer last Sunday (November 27) with ‘commercial reasons’ cited for the closure.

The empty KFC Building, Duke Street, Douglas

Eight members of staff affected by the decision have been offered jobs in KFC outlets elsewhere.

A spokesman for the fast food giant said it hopes to have some finger-lickin’ good news for fans of its fried chicken in the future – as the company is seeking a new site for a drive-through facility.

A KFC spokesperson said: ‘Sadly, we had to close our restaurant in Douglas on Sunday for commercial reasons and we have offered all team members roles at other restaurants. We’re looking for a new site on the island that can accommodate a drive-thru and hope to have some good news for local fans in the future.’

The Douglas KFC was opened by comic Sir Norman Wisdom in 2002. Its departure follows the announcement of other big name closures including Wilkins, HMV and Mothercare.