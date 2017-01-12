Kim’s close up dolphin encounter is caught on film

Stunning images have been captured of bottlenose dolphins jumping out of the water near Peel.

Kim Tastagh, a coach at Adventurous Experiences, was lucky enough to be out on a boat offshore from Peel Castle on Saturday at the same time as a playful pod of bottlenose dolphins.

Bottlenose dolphins off Peel coast. Picture: Kim Tastagh

Kim, who was with his brother Kelvin and his wife Emma, and Rob Sharples, managed to capture the special moment on film.

He described it as a ‘lucky reward for endless hours spent on the water’.

‘We were in their RIB just offshore from Peel Castle when we encountered an absolutely huge pod of playful bottlenosed dolphins.

‘The dolphins were everywhere, literally in their hundreds, and extended at least a mile in every direction.

Bottlenose dolphins off Peel coast. Picture: Kim Tastagh

‘It was absolute bliss.’ Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch say that bottlenose dolphins are frequent winter visitors to the Isle of Man and can be seen between October and March close inshore, usually along the east coast.

Ramsey Bay is a hotspot, as well as Laxey, Douglas Bay and Marine Drive.

In the last three years, there have also been sightings during the summer months, suggesting a change in their distribution.

Through photo identification, they know that many of the dolphins seen here in the winter spend the rest of the year in Cardigan Bay in Wales.

Bottlenose dolphins off Peel coast. Picture: Kim Tastagh

A spokesman said the bottlenose dolphins have been busy over the new year with ‘numerous sightings’ reported. On December 30, a pod of 50 to 80 was seen between Langness and Marine Drive.

And on January 2, they were spotted between Langness and the Calf .

l Watch Kim’s video at www.instagram.com/kim_tastagh/