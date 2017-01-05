Kitchen fire call-out

Fire crews were called to deal with a kitchen fire in Union Mills.

Emergency services arrived at the property on Cronk Drine just before 6pm on Wedneday to find the building heavily smoke logged.

The occupier had got out of the building safely and was being supported by neighbours.

Two pumps from Douglas Station were called to the incident.

Firefighters wearing breathing aparatus quickly located the fire in the kitchen and extinguished it.

Crews remained in attendance for about 30 minutes while they cleared the property of smoke.

Damage was confined to the kitchen area and smoke logging throughout the building.

The building was fitted with smoke alarms which all operated giving an early warning to the householder.