KPMG staff raise £21,000 for a good cause

Staff at KPMG Isle of Man have raised £21,000 for Wish Upon A Dream, the Manx charity that grants wishes to sick and terminally ill children in the island.

The money was raised over the past 12 months through events and challenges including a charity football tournament, mass bag pack, dress down days and cake sales.

The proceeds from SunPlay, a family fun day for members of the public, which included an appearance by The Manx Troopers, musicians from Soundcheck and a magic show by the Young Magicians of Man, also contributed towards the total as did funds raised from the KPMG Promenade Relay in June.

This year’s Promenade Relay saw more than 400 runners participate in the 10km race along the Douglas seafront as well as a series of shorter races for children. More than £10,000 was raised at this event alone.

Meanwhile KPMG partners donated Air Miles they had collected throughout the year which were raffled off in aid of the charity.

Justine Howard, senior manager at KPMG, said: ‘Supporting our community is a core value for us at KPMG and we are delighted to help Wish Upon A Dream make so many more dreams come true for local children and their families.

‘We are extremely proud of our staff who all pull together to make the most of fundraising opportunities for our chosen charities and we are also so grateful to our clients who support events such as the Promenade Relay by sponsoring them and entering their own teams.”

Wish Upon A Dream founder Lesley Turnbull, who started the charity in 2007, added: ‘What a fantastic effort by KPMG!

‘Some of the money raised has already gone to grant two special wishes and the remainder will help make a big difference to other children and their families. We are so grateful for KPMG’s support and thank everyone who has helped raise this amazing sum.’

KPMG’s chosen charity for 2017 will be Manx Cancer Help. Based at the Lisa Lowe Centre in Cronkbourne, Manx Cancer Help offers a range of support services to anyone who is affected by cancer, whether this is the individual, their friends, families or carers.

The charity provides free confidential specialist psychological assessment and counselling sessions as well as practical help and complementary therapies.

Manx Cancer Help chief executive Andrea Chambers said: ‘We are delighted to learn that KPMG has chosen us as their Charity of the Year for 2017.

‘A diagnosis of cancer can be an overwhelming experience – apart from the fear and worry of coping with the disease itself, there is a huge amount of information to absorb about treatment and how to discuss issues with loved ones.

‘Our services are available to anyone whose life has been touched by cancer, whether directly or indirectly, and we are very grateful to the team at KPMG for their support over the coming year.’