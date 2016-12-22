Landmarks go green for Samaritans

Two iconic structures have been lit up to raise awareness of Samaritans’ services and encourage people who are struggling to cope to get in touch with them.

Douglas Tower of Refuge and Ramsey swingbridge have been lit up in green – the charity’s main colour – from Monday until tomorrow (Friday) as part of a British Isles-wide initiative that includes Blackpool Tower.

Samaritans Isle of Man director Gill Porter said: ‘Samaritans offers emotional support which is completely confidential, non-judgmental and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

‘This time of year can be very difficult for those who are struggling to cope, and we want to remind those who are that they have somewhere to turn and Samaritans are there to listen to anyone who feels they need to speak to us. Don’t suffer alone this Christmas, contact us.’

Call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org