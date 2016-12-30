Large turnout for traditional Boxing Day meet

Castletown’s market square was the venue for the Isle of Man Bloodhounds Boxing Day meet.

Nearly 50 riders gathered in the square where they enjoyed a stirrup cup drink courtesy of The George Hotel.

IOM Bloodhounds Boxing Day meet at Castletown Square Castletown.

Also popular with the watching members of the public were the first Bloodhound puppies to be bred in the island for several years.

The 17-week-old puppies, Axel, Acorn, Alfie, Alberta and Angel, were in the square on leads.

There, master Simon Riggall made a speech, where he thanked all of the landowners who allow the hunt to ride over their fields.

He announced that they would again be making a donation to the Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust.

The riders, including a number of younger members, then headed out on The Parade in the direction of Scarlett, where they met up with the hounds for the hunt.

Keen runner Dave Cain again had the task of running the pre-determined lines, the hounds picking up his personal scent – known as clean boot – and trailing his route.

Field master for the day was Sammy Leahy, who said: ‘We were out for about two and a half hours and it was just fantastic.

‘We were jumping lots of walls and banks, ditches and rivers.

‘There were a few thrills and spills but everyone’s fine.’

They covered an area including from Scarlett back to the bottom of Fishers Hill, around Ballabeg and ending up at Great Meadow.

The hunt will next meet for their New Year’s Day hunt at the Horse and Plough pub, in Braddan, on January 2, held a day late because hunts traditionally don’t meet on a Sunday.

