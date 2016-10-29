Last chance for former gambler

A former gambling addict has been handed a suspended sentence after admitting driving twice while he was disqualified.

Kevin Stephen Quirk, of Heather Lane, Douglas, also pleaded guilty to two offences of driving with no insurance.

He was sentenced to 14 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years’ and also banned from driving for 12 months’.

In September 2015, 45-year-old Quirk received an 18 month driving ban for driving while disqualified and was also ordered that he must retake his test before driving again.

However, on July 19, he was spotted by police pulling into the car park of McDonald’s at 5am.

He was also spotted that same morning on Rencell Hill in Laxey at around 5.30am.

The court heard that, when police visited Quirk’s address, his wife answered the door and seemed surprised to find the car, which she said was registered to her daughter, was not there.

He was arrested by police soon before 8am.

Quirk said that he had gone out to try to find medication because one of his family was ill but had called at McDonald’s.

Having initially denied breaching his driving ban and driving without insurance, Quirk changed his plea to guilty.

Defending Quirk in court advocate Peter Taylor handed in a letter from his client’s wife.

Mr Taylor said: ‘He drove from Peel to Douglas and wanted to find some medication. While he was out he realised he was not working the next day so he went to Laxey to drop off some tools so he wouldn’t have to bring them in the next day.

‘If he goes to prison his family will suffer far more than he will, he is used to it. But he is the main breadwinner and would be unable to work.

‘He feels remorse that his stupid acts will cause his family great difficulties. A suspended sentence may well snap him out of this behaviour.

‘He is asking for mercy. He has received considerable support from his wife. She believes he has changed.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes commented that, until 2010, Quirk had led a virtually offence free life but said that she was aware of his gambling difficulties.

Mr Taylor added: ‘He had a gambling problem, falling into debt. He realises he’s in the last chance saloon.’

Mrs Hughes said: ‘It seems your addiction caused you to start offending. It’s a very big step to release yourself from that addiction and you deserve credit for that. I have noted the heartfelt letter from your wife and you must be grateful to her. There are just about grounds to suspend the sentence but you are very much in the last chance saloon.’