Last chance to quiz the candidates

With polling day for the general election now just a week away, there’s a last chance for voters to quiz the candidates.

There are requisition meetings taking place tonight (Thursday) in Sulby and Douglas - with more to come right up to the eve of the election.

Port St Mary town hall was packed out for the first requisition meeting

The first of the hustings last week saw Port St Mary town hall and Castletown Civic Centre packed out with voters keen to put the would-be MHKs on the spot.

The following meetings have been called:

Ayre and Michael: Sulby Community Centre on Thursday, September 15, at 7.30pm

Douglas East: Promenade Methodist Church on Thursday, September 15 at 7.30pm

Rushen candidates face the electorate Mark Kemp, Leo Cussons, Juan Watterson, Lawrence Skelly & James Hampton

Garff: Working Men’s Institute, Laxey, on Friday September 16, at 7.30pm

Middle: Memorial Hall, Union Mills on Friday September 16 at 7.30pm

Douglas South: Scoill Vallajeelt on Monday September 19 at 7.30pm

Glenfaba and Peel: Corrin Hall, Peel, on Monday, September 19, starting at 7pm.

Ayre and Michael: Ballaugh Parish Hall on Tuesday, September 20, at 7pm

Onchan: Elim Family Centre, Second Avenue, Onchan, on Tuesday, September 20, at 7.30pm

Ayre and Michael: Michael School Sports Hall on Wednesday, September 21, at 7.30pm