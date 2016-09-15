Last chance to quiz the candidates

With polling day for the general election now just a week away, there’s a last chance for voters to quiz the candidates.
There are requisition meetings taking place tonight (Thursday) in Sulby and Douglas - with more to come right up to the eve of the election.
The first of the hustings last week saw Port St Mary town hall and Castletown Civic Centre packed out with voters keen to put the would-be MHKs on the spot.
The following meetings have been called:
Ayre and Michael: Sulby Community Centre on Thursday, September 15, at 7.30pm
Douglas East: Promenade Methodist Church on Thursday, September 15 at 7.30pm
Garff: Working Men’s Institute, Laxey, on Friday September 16, at 7.30pm
Middle: Memorial Hall, Union Mills on Friday September 16 at 7.30pm
Douglas South: Scoill Vallajeelt on Monday September 19 at 7.30pm
Glenfaba and Peel: Corrin Hall, Peel, on Monday, September 19, starting at 7pm.
Ayre and Michael: Ballaugh Parish Hall on Tuesday, September 20, at 7pm
Onchan: Elim Family Centre, Second Avenue, Onchan, on Tuesday, September 20, at 7.30pm
Ayre and Michael: Michael School Sports Hall on Wednesday, September 21, at 7.30pm
