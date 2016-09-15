Last Night of the Proms to be celebrated

If you can’t make the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night for the spectacular culmination of the BBC Proms season, then fear not.

For the world-famous ‘Last Night’ celebrations are going to be held in the Isle of Man in a fortnight’s time.

The Gaiety Theatre will play host to the Manx Last Night of the Proms on Saturday, September 24.

The Guild’s Cleveland Medal winner Paul Costain will team up with the Manx Youth Band and Manx Concert Brass for the occasion.

Conducted by Ian Clague, the Manx Last Night of the Proms will have a contemporary and traditional repertoire, with classics interspersed by party pieces.

Band chairman Ian Mansell said: ‘This really is an evening for all the family, whether the more serious music lovers or those who enjoy the patriotic flag-waving finale.

‘There will be everything you expect from the Last Night of the Proms, plus a few local extras thrown in for good measure. It will be an enjoyable evening for all ages.’

Guests will be able to join in with classics such as Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance, Land of Hope and Glory, Fantasia on British Sea-Songs and Hubert Parry’s Jerusalem, a piece which is considered England’s unofficial national anthem and is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

Flags and streamers will also be provided to add to the party atmosphere.

The Manx Last Night of the Proms celebrations will begin at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets cost from £12.75 for adults, from £10.20 for seniors and £5.10 for under 16s.

Tickets are available now from the Villa Gaiety box office by calling 600555, visiting the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or online at www.villagaiety.com