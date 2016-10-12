Late night row leads to drink drive charge

A drunken late night bust up with her boyfriend landed a hairdresser in court facing a drink driving charge.

Lauren Anne Cawte, of Murray’s Road in Douglas, tried to go after her boyfriend when he stormed out after a 3am row, Douglas magistrates were told.

James Robinson, for the prosecution, said the 22-year-old had been out drinking during Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. An argument developed with her boyfriend and when he left, she jumped into her car intending to follow him to Ramsey. In the heat of the moment, she completely forgot that she had been drinking and should not have been driving, Mr Robinson said.

In fact, she drove only a short distance before crashing nearby.

The first police knew was when they were called to investigate a crashed Citroen C3 abandoned on Hilary Road. They traced Cawte, who was the owner, nearby, and breathalysed her. She proved to be more than two and a half times the legal drink drive limit of 35, giving a reading of 80.

She admitted a charge of drink driving.

Defending her, Roger Kane said Cawte had no previous convictions at all. She had never been in trouble before and this was her first experience of court.

‘The whole experience has had a significant impact on her. However, the reading was a high one - more than double the legal limit,’ he told the court.

But he said she had given a full and frank account of events as well as making an immediate admission in court.

‘Her demeanour today is of someone who is remorseful and indeed she was tearful in interview. She can’t believe she has put herself in this position.

‘It’s a life lesson. She had been out and had drunk a significant amount of wine then returned home. The actual driving is all just a blur for her and the decision to drive reflects the high reading.

‘She says it is the worst decision she has ever taken in her life,’ he said.

‘She is a law-abiding citizen and part of her is quite glad she was caught. Her family is supportive and she only passed her test three years ago. It has put her off drinking again.’

Passing sentence, magistrates’ chairman Caroline Convery said it had been a stupid decision.

‘You yourself said it was the worst decision you had made and we agree,’ she said.

‘This is a serious offence. You were more than twice the limit, there was an accident that you can’t remember and there was substantial damage to the car.’

The case was adjourned for compilation of a pre-sentence report which is to consider all sentencing options including prison.

In the meantime she was bailed to her home address on a £250 recognisance. She must co-operate with probation and reappear before the court on November 17.