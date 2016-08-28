Latest property sales

Andrew Roy Malster and Lucinda Jane Malster, both of 11 Africa Court, Salibury Street, Douglas, bought The Garth, Quarterbridge Road, Douglas, for £718,000.

It was bought from Keith McGarry.

Other recent transactions at the General Registry in Douglas are as follows:

David Michael Bull, of 12 Tromode Green, Tromode, and Ann Mary Bull, sold Rookwood, Quarterbridge Road, Douglas, for £620,000, to Adrian Schofield Hall and Beverley Jayne Ferris, both of 103 Woodbourne Road, Douglas.

John Bernard Finnerty and Audrey Finnerty sold 23 King Edward Close, Onchan, for £485,000 to John Rutherford Duffy and Doreen Ann Duffy, both of Rugby, Warwickshire.

Lynda Jones sold Viking House, Summerhill, for £405,000, to Anne McCombs and David Robert Rice, both of 40 Ashberry Avenue, Saddlestone, Douglas.

Nigel Derek Thomas and Elizabeth Thomas sold Calcaria House, 7 Stanley View, Ballaquayle Road, Douglas, for £278,000, to Robert Francis Arthurs and Chiva Arthurs, both of Flat 1, 10 Empire Terrace, Douglas.

Peter Thomas Moorhouse sold 12 Brunswick Road, Douglas, for £255,000, to Wayne Edward Byrne and Kelly Louise Whittaker, of Flat 2, Number 3 Mona Drive, Douglas.

Elliot James Millar and Debra Margaret Millar sold 16 Cronk Avenue, Onchan, for £235,000 to Andrew Thomas Robert Kneale, of 10 North View, Peel, and Helen Jane Thomas, of 69 Sunningdale Drive, Onchan.

Karen Louise Field, of Holmleigh, Main Road, Michael, sold 8 Fairfield Avenue, Ballachurry, Onchan, for £232,500, to Alan Ferrington, of 6 Marina Close, Onchan.

Sandra Cubbon, by trustee, and Nicola Jane Merritt, advocate of 4 Finch Road, Douglas, as trustee, sold 18 Meadow Court, Ballasalla, for £200,000, to Carole Winifred Edgecox, of 23 Cedar Walk, Tromode.

Mary Claire Walker sold 64a Friary Park, Ballabeg, for £187,000 to Samantha Kim Dolby and Mark Stuart Pitts, of 17 Rheast Barrule, Ballalough, Castletown.

William Joseph Ahearne, by personal representative, and Anna Grace Ahearne, of Camolin, 11 Lakeside Road, Governor’s Hill, Douglas, as personal representative, sold 8 Howe Road, Onchan, for £180,000, to Peter Thomas Hubert Johnson and Sonia Mary Elizabeth Johnson, both of 10 Howe Road, Onchan.

We publish details of all house sales unless we receive a written request from the police or probation services.

