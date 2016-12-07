Laxey looks back on year after flood drama

Saturday saw the first anniversary of the devastating flood that tore the village of Laxey into two.

Businesses and residents are still working to rebuild their livelihoods and prepare themselves for what many see as the inevitable next flood.

Richard Henthorne, who runs Laxey Laundrette. They were hit by flooding last year

The finishing touches are being put on the replacement bridge connecting the two parts of the village severed when the historic structure was washed away, toppling a bus into the raging torrent below. The overturned double decker was the iconic image of the destruction.

Jill Kimber had been trapped in her bungalow on Glen Road with her six pets, as the water level continued to rise, until she was rescued by two passers-by.

Both Jill, aged 61, and her daughter Abby were forced to move into rented accommodation on Church Hill because the damage was so severe.

And they had been warned by the Fire Service that the house may have to be rebuilt because oil from a fallen tank, along with sewage, had seaped inside. The pair were able to move back home in August but Jill said it was with mixed emotions.

Jill Kimber, Glen Road, Laxey. She was flooded out of her home during the Laxey flood a year ago

‘For a long time, I wasn’t looking forward to it,’ she said.

‘We would try and get ourselves excited about tile and paint colours but I found it very difficult to eradicate the vision of could it ever happen again?’

They struggled to find a home insurance company, with their best offer one offering four-times higher premiums and only once they have raised £25,000 for flood defences.

‘Until I get the flood defences in I won’t be able to rest easy,’ she said.

Stuart Clague and Marie Gandy, from the Salmon Centre, Laxey

Throughout their ‘nightmare’, Jill said their friends and neighbours had been fantastic, storing some of their surviving belongings and lending them clothes and bedding.

‘Without them it would have been even worse than it was. You can’t put a price on the kindness of people.’

At The Shore Hotel, Paul Philips watched in horror as the double-decker bus stopped the river water flowing into the harbour and instead flooded the car park and then the rear of the pub.

It took six months before a replacement micro-brewery was in action while the brewery bar remains closed due to problems with the insurance company.

The new features of Laxey bridge, already dubbed 'Daleks' by locals

He said business over the year had been ‘appalling’, adding: ‘It’s taken far too long for the bridge to be done. We were given an indication in December it would be finished by TT. Twelve months on and we still can’t drive over the bridge.’

Mr Philips said the new bridge was ‘too low’ and it made him feel ‘very, very vulnerable’ to future flooding.

‘The old bridge had a hump that stopped water from Minorca Hill coming over. Now I feel it’s going to come straight over the bridge. We just don’t know what’s going to happen with it.’

He called for the release of a flood risk report commissioned by Manx Utilities.

Laxey Laundry, at the bottom of Glen Road, was bailed out by staff and strangers who turned up with buckets.

They lost £150,000 worth of machinery from the cellar.

the scene at Laxey, where the wrecked bus was finally pulled from the ruined Laxey bridge

Owner Richard Henthorn hasn’t taken any chances.

Outside he has installed two automatic pumps, which he says are capable of pumping 600 litres of water a minute and has made a flood box filled with a water pump, sand bags and flood barriers.

Speaking to the Examiner on Friday, Richard said: ‘Today (December 2) we had a man fly in from a manufacturing company to make some adjustments on our commercial ironing machine. Almost a year to the day of the flood we are finally back to normal.’

With the work going on near the company’s doorstep to repair the damaged river wall and build a replacement bridge Mr Henthorn said it had been ‘a very difficult year’ for himself, his wife and his staff.

‘It’s been extremely trying to cope with the many and various concrete mixers and lorries making deliveries that keep coming,’ he said.

‘The contractors and government departments always move their vehicles when you want to move in and out but it makes it very difficult to run a business.’

Parking has been a headache for staff and customers.

And due to the works the laundry also had to cope with a loss of power and water.

He said: ‘It will be nice to start the New Year with everything back to normal.’

And he thanked his customers for their loyalty,

Extensive damage at Ballacregga Old Corn Mill Tea Rooms and the Salmon Lake Centre meant that the business did not reopen until just before TT.

The large function room was under 3ft of water, which flowed downstairs into the tea rooms.

Owner Stewart Clague said: ‘It was a terrible disaster. We went through a bad period but then we got it together and decided to go ahead and redo it.

‘Little things that we should have done the first time are now included and our long-suffering customers are coming back and we are back, building week by week.’

All of the staff were kept on while the repairs took place and it was all hands to the deck to get the place cleared up.

A significant amount of work has also been carried out to the lake above the complex and the river that runs alongside it so any future flooding will not prove as devastating.

‘We have taken all of the precautions that we can,’ Mr Clague said.

Banking has been raised by 3ft, a huge overflow has been built for the lake and the level of the river weir has been dropped so the excess water will flow into it.

Improvements include the installation of a coffee bar and a bar at the Salmon Lake Centre. And in the tea rooms, partitions have been added to reduce draughts.