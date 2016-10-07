Laxey’s new bridge creating confusion for drivers

The new bridge in Old Laxey has opened leaving drivers confused as it is unclear who has the right of way.

Traffic was allowed to flow over the two-way bridge last Friday, without any indication to who has the priority. The road is wide enough for only one vehicle at a time.

Approaching traffic from both Glen Road and Old Laxey Hill have both came close to colliding.

Connor Sullivan, owner of La Mona Lisa Restaurant on the corner of Glen Road and Minorca Hill, said: ‘I have already seen incidents where people have had to reverse because nobody knows who has the right of way.

‘There is one lane and no sign. They need to look and put some clear instructions into who has the right of way.

‘It leaves a danger of people storming down Minorca Hill, over the bridge and up Old Laxey Hill.’

The bridge had previously been temporarily opened for TT week in June.

During this time, drivers also did not know who had the right of way.

As well as this there was an added amount of confusion as the stop sign at the bottom of Minorca Hill was removed.

Paul Phillips, owner of the Shore Hotel, described the temporary opening of the bridge at TT week as a ‘complete and utter cock-up’.

As well as this, there were signs in each direction indicating that they both had the priority.

Since the re-opening of the bridge Mr Phillips said: ‘I look outside and nobody knows who should have the right of way. It’s chaos.’

Although allowing traffic to cross, the bridge will not be officially finished until October 18, and Mr Phillips is hoping that everything will be completely resolved by the time it is officially opened.

‘I am hoping that it will be completely finished by October 18, and then they will clear signs in place.’

A double decker bus was on the bridge when it collapsed in December last year, after flash flooding irreparably damaged the underneath.

To prevent future damage via flash flooding, the Department of Infrastructure opted for a flat bridge as it can handle almost three times the amount of water of the original bridge.

The DoI was approached to comment on the situation but did not reply in time for publication.