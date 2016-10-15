Laxey’s new bridge is designed to make drivers slow down, says DoI

The Department of Infrastructure has responded to criticism over the recent re-opening of Laxey bridge.

As we reported last week, residents and business owners have complained about the bridge, as it is unclear who has the right of way.

In a statement this week, the DoI claims the bridge ‘reduces the volume and speed of vehicles that may be using Old Laxey as a shortcut through the village.’

It said: ‘The road layout and design of the bridge achieve this by making drivers slow down to low speeds and by increasing their awareness of other road users.

‘As before, the new bridge is not a two-lane highway and vehicles have to show great consideration to others using the bridge.’

The DoI feels the addition of the bridge is in keeping with the pedestrian-friendly character of Old Laxey.

Taking into account the complaints from residents, Nigel Dobson, chairman of Garff Commissioners, said that ‘it is something that we will take a look at’.

Recently elected MHK for Garff, Daphne Caine, urged her constituents who have issues with the bridge to contact her.

She said: ‘We need to be a little bit patient, and residents should speak to me if they have any issues.’

Bill Snelling, 69, who lives on Glen Road, described the response from the DoI as ‘absolutely ridiculous’.

Mr Snelling also claims that the height of the railings on either side of the bridge could cause an accident as it ‘makes it difficult to see small approaching vehicles’.

The old bridge collapsed in December last year due to damage caused by flash flooding, but the new bridge has been designed to withstand far higher forces.

The DoI said this will ‘improve community protection and resilience in the event of any future flooding’.

The bridge is not officially finished and the department will continue to monitor the situation.