Laxey’s new bridge to open to traffic tomorrow

The bridge in Old Laxey that was destroyed during floods in December last year, when it collapsed with a bus on it, is due to re-open to traffic tomorrow (Friday) at 4pm.

The cost of the completed scheme will be £550,000.

Progess pictures of the construction of Laxey Bridge, taken on September 13

Work on the new structure began in May after the old bridge was irreparably damaged in December when flash flooding caused part of the structure to collapse – plunging a double decker bus into the river below.

Demolition contractors JCK were mobilised for the delicate operation of removing the Bus Vannin double decker and demolishing the remainder of the bridge.

A temporary pedestrian footbridge was erected while plans were drawn up for a permanent replacement.

The DoI sought the views of villagers, local politicians and heritage bodies over four possible options for the replacement bridge.

While many people wanted the option of a new arched bridge, the department’s engineers opted for a flat bridge which will reduce the likelihood of any future flood damage by allowing the river to flow unimpeded out to sea.