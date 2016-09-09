League renews Sellafield safety concerns

Concerns raised in a TV exposé about safety at Sellafield has prompted calls for the plant to be independently inspected.

The Mannin branch of the Celtic League spoke out after a BBC Panorama investigation this week uncovered what it described as ‘serious safety concerns at Britain’s most hazardous nuclear facility’.

Bernard Moffatt

These included the claim that ‘years of neglect’ had left parts of the Cumbria nuclear fuel reprocessing plant –which is just 34 miles from the Manx coast as pictured – ‘rundown and vulnerable’.

There were not always enough workers to maintain safety levels, it alleged, and radioactive plutonium and uranium is being stored in degrading plastic bottles.

The claims have been dismissed by both the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Sellafield Ltd who said in a joint statement: ‘Sellafield is safe, there is no question about that.’

But Bernard Moffatt of the Celtic League said: ‘It really is past time the Sellafield complex had the “once over” from the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA would inspect the site if the Irish or UK governments asked them to do so. The Manx government should be right at the front of the queue. We can use our biltateral links through the British-Irish Council.

‘The biggest concern is manning levels. If there is an incident such as a fire it would be absolutely catastrophic and have implications not just for the Isle of Man but globally. It’s right on our doorstep and we’ve nowhere to run if things go wrong.’

In their joint statement, said the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Sellafield Ltd: ‘Maintaining safety is the priority at Sellafield. Employees work around the clock every day to ensure that the site is safe today, tomorrow and in the future.

‘It is disappointing that despite giving BBC Panorama access to Sellafield and spending a significant amount of time explaining complex issues, the programme painted a negative picture of safety that we do not recognise.

‘Sellafield Ltd rightly operates in one of the most regulated industries in the world and current safety performance is excellent and improving and the workers are making great progress in cleaning up Europe’s most complex nuclear site.’

It has been Manx government policy for many years to press for the complete closure of Sellafield. The government carries out its own independent monitoring of environmental radioactivity on the island.

The latest report issued by the government laboratory in July this year, found no significant level of radioactivity in any of the foods tested. Background radiation levels on the island were normal throughout the year.

Seafood landed on the island during 2015 contained low levels of radioactivity associated with discharges from Sellafield.

Concentration of Technetium-99 found in lobsters had fallen from a peak of around 400 becquerels per kilogram in February 1998 to average of 10 during 2015. These concentrations are lower than the levels found in lobsters caught off the Cumbrian coast.

But Mr Moffatt said the enviornmental monitoring carried out by the government laboratory was all very well but it was ‘acting after the event’.