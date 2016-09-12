Learn about built environment

A free workshop takes place this Thursday for anyone interested in planning and local conservation.

The workshop, by the Institute of Historic Building Conservation, takes place at the Manx Museum, will be run by members of the organisation and is to concentrate on how cummunities can contribute to their local area plans and engage with the planning process.

The workshop is open to anyone interested in heritage and the future of the buildings in their area. It is followed by a lecture from the institute’s vice chairman Dr Kathryn Davies, who will give a talk entitled ‘Understanding the Character of Your Area’, which explores how communities can analyse what it is about their area that matters to them and how they can articulate this in terms of heritage values.

This session comes in the wake of a visit last February to the Isle of Man by the institute’s director Dr Sean O’Reilly, who spent two days in the island meeting members of the island’s building conservation formum to get a fuller understanding of the issues here.

The institute offers support to builders, planners and architects in the conservation sector, and its north-west committee includes a member from the isle of Man, currently architect Ashley Pettit.

In response to the reduction in the number of building conservation officers across the UK, the institute has provided support to planning departments and encouraged heritage groups to be more active in contributing to local plans.

In its annual conference this year the IHBC, which advocates sensitive management of change, examined the impact of social media and the internet in providing resources for local interest groups to steer planning policy. The conference title was ‘Power to the People’.

The IHBC visit is part of the Isle of Architecture - a year-long celebration of the island’s built environment. It is a joint initiative by Culture Vannin, trustees of Manx National Heritage and the Isle of Man Society of Architects and aims to promote the island’s architectural heritage. For more information log on to www.isleofarchitecture.com or www.facebook.com/isleofarchitecture or follow @isleofarch on Twitter.

The workshop takes place this Thursday, September 15 at the Manx Museum in Douglas from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Anyone interested in taking part should register using the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-workshop-on-building-conservation-tickets-26821177865?aff=ehomecard

The IHBC is a charitable organisation which offers advice and practical support to promote care, conservation, enjoyment and appreciation of historic places.