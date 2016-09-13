Learn more about forest project

Hear all the latest updates about the Ramsey forest project at a talk next week.

The Manx Wildlife Trust will be holding a talk with project officer Andree Dubbeldam on Thursday, September 15.

It will take place at Ramsey Town Hall at 7.30pm.

Attendees will hear how the plant juniper has been re-introduced to the island, how the project plans to help people reconnect will nature and the latest updates. The event costs £2.50 including refreshments.