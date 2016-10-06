Learn more about history of Town Hall

Douglas Town Hall will open its doors to the public tomorrow (Friday) and on Saturday as part of the Heritage Open Days programme.

Residents will have the chance to view paintings, artefacts and memorabilia, visit the council chamber, see various archive photos, and learn about the history of the building which has served as the home of Douglas Borough Council since it opened on May 10, 1900.

The theme is ‘Yesterday and Today’ and new for this year will be a collection of archive photos of Strand Street taken in the late 19th century displayed against present-day images of the street.

An original hand-drawn map of Douglas from the same period will also be exhibited along with details researched by the council of some of the shops, services and proprietors’ names of the time.

In addition, there will be aerial photographs of Douglas in 1935 shown against aerial photographs taken this year, ‘Douglas from the Sky’ video footage and a re-creation of a working admin office dating from long before the dawn of technology.

Douglas Town Hall will be open from 11am to 2pm. Entrance is free.