Lecture on island’s medieval runic crosses

Tomorrow Manx National Heritage will host a free public lecture by Professor Michael Barnes on the Isle of Man’s collection of carved medieval runic crosses.

The lecture will focus on the inscriptions which give an insight into both the language and people responsible for raising the crosses.

Professor Barnes will be visiting with an international group of over 25 language experts, archaeologists and historians to study the runic crosses displayed at parish churches throughout the island.

The visit comes as a project to publish a study of all the Manx runic inscriptions nears completion.

Manx National Heritage field archaeologist Andrew Johnson said: ‘Most people on the Island have some familiarity with the superb collections of medieval stone crosses which are displayed in the ancient parish churches, and we can be proud that their significance reaches beyond our shores and attracts international scholarly investigation.

‘Manx National Heritage has been working with this group for several years towards the publication of a definitive academic study of the runic inscriptions, as part of a longer term project to secure the safety, enjoyment and understanding of the Manx carved stone crosses for the future.’

The public lecture, will take place on Friday, September 9, at iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, Douglas.

Doors open at 6pm for 6.15pm start. Admission is free, with donations welcome to the Manx Museum and National Trust, Isle of Man registered charity no. 603.

Pre-book your free place at www.manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on.