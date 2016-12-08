Lecture on isle of Anglesey – ‘the Other Mona’

The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society’s winter season of lectures will continue this Saturday with society head Ian Burrell giving his Presidential Lecture on ‘The Other Mona’ – the isle of Anglesey in North Wales.

The talk, which is also open to non-members for a small fee, takes place in the Manx Museum lecture theatre, beginning at 2.30pm.

Ian will tell of some of the fascinating sights members came across when they visited Anglesey in May.

They found the island had many similarities with the Isle of Man, such as Neolithic burials, legendary links to St Patrick and ring-and-chain Norse carved crosses. Key differences include Roman remains and a remarkable ‘Copper Kingdom’.

The largest island in the Irish Sea, Anglesey is not mountainous like the Isle of Man, though some of the higher hills are referred to as ‘mountains’ and the towering peaks of Snowdonia, on the mainland across the narrow but sometimes treacherous Menai Strait, are an often visible and brooding presence to the south.

The strait was bridged in the early 19th century with two pioneering structures designed by famous engineers.

No one is sure why the Romans called both Anglesey and Mann by the same name of ‘Mona’ but somehow the word has stuck as a poetic title for each.

Tea and biscuits will be served at the end. See www.manxantiquarians.com and the Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society Facebook page.