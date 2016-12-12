Lecture on Viking Age sculptures

Community news

Community news

0
Have your say

Archaeologist Professor Howard Williams will talk about ‘Watchful Warriors on Viking-Age Sculpture’ as part of University College Isle of Man’s History & Heritage lecture series.

It takes place at Elmwood House lecture theatre on Wednesday from 6pm.

He will suggest new ways of interpreting warriors on 10th and 11th century sculptures.

Back to the top of the page