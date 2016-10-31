Lecture to help athletes achieve their best

The annual lecture hosted by Isle of Man Sport will feature a talk about mind management techniques promoted by best-selling author Professor Steve Peters.

Leonie Lightfoot will be sharing the ideas from Professor Peters’ book, The Chimp Paradox, which offers athletes and sports people advice on mind management to help them reach their full potential.

Trevor Christian, sports coaching co-ordinator for Isle of Man Sport, said: ‘Giving too much weight to thoughts and emotions can inhibit achievement in all areas of life, including sport.

‘The lecture will provide individuals, teams and coaches the chance to learn how this highly-acclaimed technique can boost performances.’

Mrs Lightfoot is a psychological skills mentor at Chimp Management Ltd, which was established and is still headed by Professor Peters.

She has also gained a masters degree in sport and exercise psychology and is a British Association of Sport and Exercise Sciences-accredited sport scientist.

Using the chimp model, Mrs Lightfoot supports athletes, coaches and teams to manage their emotions, and aid their development.

Professor Peters has worked with top level athletes – including Team Sky cycling, the England and Liverpool football squads and five-times world snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan – and has been thoroughly praised for his work, selling 500,000 copies of his book.

The lecture is supported by the Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association.

Leonie Cooil, chef de mission for Team Isle of Man, said: ‘Chimp management is an important tool to help athletes and coaches to reach their potential.

‘This lecture will assist athletes preparing for Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas next year and the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018, as well as those in other sports.’

The lecture is taking place at the Gaiety Theatre in Douglas on November 25 at 7pm.

Tickets are available from www.villagaiety.com and are free.

The morning after the lecture, Mrs Lightfoot will also host a follow-up workshop for coaches at the Sport Institute at the NSC.

The workshop will talk more about mind management techniques, and will help coaches understand their athletes and explore ways to work effectively with them.

Email trevor.christian@gov.im for applications to attend. Places cost £25.