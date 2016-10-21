‘Let’s just get on with the promenade scheme’

The new Minister for Infrastructure says he wants to see the whole of Douglas’s promenades reconstructed as quickly as possible.

And in the meantime, Ray Harmer said the northern end will be resurfaced to give ‘road users much needed respite from the current bone jarring conditions’.

The road at the north of Douglas promenade

At the first full Tynwald sitting of the parliament since the election, Mr Harmer was asked by new member for Douglas North David Ashford to make a statement on how his department intends to proceed on the Promenades redevelopment.

The DoI Minister told members: ‘After many years of consultation and false starts, I believe it is important we proceed with the reconstruction of Douglas Promenade.

‘The highway has clearly reached the end of its life and there is an urgent need – as well as a public and political appetite – for decisive action.

‘I have concluded there is no solution that meets the aspirations of all parties.

‘With the support of the Council of Ministers I have therefore decided the department will reconstruct the whole of the Promenade as quickly as possible, subject to Tynwald approving the required financial motions.’

He pledged to give the matter full consideration, consult with members and wider afield and he would hope to be able to confirm his position by the end of the year.

Mr Harmer told Tynwald there were effectively only two options – reconstruct the highway on a like-for-like basis and keep the tram tracks in the centre of the prom, or reconstruct it with improvements by possibly relocating the line to the seaward side of the road.

He said the first option is ‘very attractive in some ways’ as it can be done immediately if Tynwald supports the financial motion, as no planning permission is required.

The second option would allow horse trams to continue operating while the new track is built, and enable a range of improvements to the highway and footway, Mr Harmer said.

He added: ‘I am acutely aware the northern end of the Promenade is in an unacceptable condition.

‘I have therefore requested that resurfacing work take place to make the road safer and more acceptable for vehicles until the main reconstruction is undertaken.

‘This work will give road users much needed respite from the current bone jarring conditions.

‘This is very much a short term fix.’

He said that work would be carried out in the next few months at a cost of about £50,000.