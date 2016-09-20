‘Let’s take in five or six refugee families’

Campaigners sporting lifejackets and buoyancy aids gathered on Douglas promenade to highlight the plight of refugees.

The group called for the island to do its bit to help Syrian refugees – including welcoming a number in proportion to the size of our population.

A Refugees Welcome in IOM event, held on Douglas prom Speaker Phil Matthews addressing the crowd

‘Refugees Welcome to the Isle of Man’ is organised by three bodies: Amnesty International IoM the One World Centre and the Refugees in the Isle of Man group.

It was timed to coincide with marches and rallies in London, Belfast and Edinburgh asking the UK Government to do more to help with the humanitarian crisis of refugees in Europe ahead of a United Nations summit yesterday (Monday).

The campaigners say that the Manx government has not offered to take our fair share of the 20,000 refugees that the UK is committed to resettling by 2020. Proportional to our population this would mean we could offer to welcome some 25 refugees by 2020.

Phil Matthews, chairman of Amnesty International IoM, said: ‘A big thank you to all those that came to the Refugees Welcome Event – the volunteers that collected signatures, everyone that was there for the photo, those that brought lifejackets along and the public that took time out to look at the displays.

‘There was an incredible amount of support and positive comments - many saying they thought 25 was a rather low number! We collected 162 signatures in just three hours to add to the online petition.

‘The information on the displays and on the flyers gave the public a much clearer understanding of what this is really about - we are talking about just five families that would come through the UK Resettlement scheme from a refugee camp on the Syrian border.

‘There are lots of individuals and groups that have offered to provide most of the needs for these people including accommodation, and the importance of the Isle of Man playing a more responsible and mature role in international affairs (not just when there might be something in it for us).

Phil said the campaign will continue over the next month and he urged anyone who would like to give their support to sign the online petition at http://www.ipetitions.com/petition/refugees-IOM

Paper copies of the petition will be distributed to organisations, community groups and businesses that have requested them.

The Refugees Welcome group is also in the process of arranging for an exhibition of Syrian refugee children’s artwork to come to the island at the end of October when it hopes to present the petition to the new Manx government.

For further information, or for copies of the petition and flyer, contact Phil Matthews on 801866 or by email at pm@wm.im