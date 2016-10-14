Licence granted for Pinewood Social Club

The Pinewood Social Club in Pulrose has been granted its licence from the All Island Licensing Court.

The club’s licence was granted yesterday allowing the Interim Management Committee to progress with its plans to re-open the facility.

Douglas South MHK Bill Malarkey, who is a member of the committee , thanked everyone who has voluntarily given their time and resources to create the club.

‘We are delighted. The enthusiastic and committed support of the community has been vital to move this forward. We look forward to opening the club doors and delivering an eagerly planned range of social activities.’

The interim committee for the Pinewood Social Club Limited, which is made up of residents from Pulrose, was formed in July following Heron and Brearley’s decision to close the Pinewood pub ‘due to the changing demands of its customers and its desire to focus on the development of its overall estate.’

Anyone interested in joining the social club can pick up a membership form at Pulrose Post Office.