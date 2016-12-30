Life changing visit giving Christmas cheer to kids

Ramsey resident Helen Champion had a life-changing trip to Latvia recently to see Christmas shoeboxes being distributed to disadvantaged children.

Snow was falling as she landed in Riga, along with daughter Becky and friend Tania James, from Douglas, as part of a group of 21 from the UK, Isle of Man and Ireland.

Waiting to greet them were Steve Taylor and John Taylor, who had just finished a three-day drive by van, bringing 2,000 gift boxes from the Isle of Man.

Like many other people in the island, Helen had personally packed a shoebox with small gifts for the Drop Inn Ministries’ Shoebox Appeal.

On arrival in Latvia the helpers were taken on a whistle-stop tour of community centres, churches, hospitals and orphanages.

‘It seems surreal now when I look back and think of all we packed into those three days. I still don’t understand how we managed to fit so much in’, said Helen.

The experience of seeing the young faces light up when they received their boxes made a deep impression on her.

‘It was as if I’d stepped back 50 years to my own childhood, when we were happy with so little. The excitement on their faces when they opened their boxes was magical, but also heart-breaking. These children have so little, especially compared with our own.’

Northern Ireland-based Drop Inn Ministries has been sending shoeboxes since 1995, but this is only a small part of its work. Helen’s group also visited one of several rehab centres the charity runs for people with drink and drug dependency. She is determined to do more to help with its work in the future.

‘It was definitely a life-changing experience and I plan to do more, starting in January, collecting for next year’s boxes,’ she said.