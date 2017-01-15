Life saving defibrillator installed outside bank

Lloyds Bank has joined forces with the British Heart Foundation to provide an automatic external defibrillator (AED) in Douglas.

The unit has been installed at the entrance to the bank branch at Victory House, in Prospect Hill.

The initiative has been driven by Maureen Allan, a personal banker at Lloyds Bank, who is a passionate supporter of the British Heart Foundation and a successful fundraiser.

By working with Rose Estates, the landlord at Victory House, who covered the cost of the special housing unit that protects the defibrillator, it is hoped that this lifesaving equipment will keep Lloyds colleagues and the visiting public safe.

Charles Sentance, who is chairman of the island’s branch of the British Heart Foundation, said: ‘Lloyds Bank on the island has had a long, generous and constructive relationship with British Heart Foundation (Isle of Man).

‘Over the last few years Lloyds colleagues have helped to raise significant sums for the charity, so we were only too pleased to provide the defibrillator itself.

‘I am grateful to Rose Estates for very kindly funding the cost of the housing unit and Lloyds again for paying for its installation.

‘Thanks to these partnerships the public now have access to vital life saving equipment in heart related emergencies.’

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest. The aim is to enable the heart to re-establish an effective rhythm.

With simple audio and visual commands, AEDs are designed to be simple to use for the layperson.

A total of seven of the Lloyds Bank colleagues at Victory House branch are now trained to use the defibrillator.

And a further nine colleagues from Victory House businesses will be trained shortly.

Outside office hours there are clear instructions on how to use the life-saving equipment.

The AED is the latest to be installed in Douglas.

Last month we reported that Douglas Borough Council had joined forces with Manx charity Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation to provide an AED at Shaw’s Brow car park.

The unit has been fixed to the car park’s external wall in Barrack Street at the junction with Church Street.

Units have also been installed in Noble’s Park, the town hall, golf course, Henry Bloom Noble Library and the crematorium.