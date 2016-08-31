Lifeboat goes to the rescue of two people

The RNLI’s Douglas-based lifeboat Sir William Hillary was launched when a yacht with two people on board ran aground just off the northern end of Douglas Beach on Tuesday evening.

The yacht’s crew had been able to refloat the yacht by the time the lifeboat reached them. However they had not been able to make any further progress because of a brisk onshore wind and the incoming tide overpowering their auxiliary engine.

The lifeboat, which was under the command of deputy second coxswain Graeme Cushnie ,took the yacht under tow bringing it across the bay into the shelter of Douglas Harbour where the crew of the yacht were then able to make their own way back to their berth using the yacht’s auxiliary engine.