Lifeboat launched to assist yacht

Peel Lifeboat had an early morning call out yesterday (Thursday) to help a yacht with engine trouble.

RNLI lifeboat Ruby Clery was launched at 6.30am to assist a yacht 23 miles north west off the coast of Peel.

The yacht, Popinjay 4, was travelling to Peel from Girvan in Scotland when it encountered engine problems and called for assistance.

Ruby Clery, under the command of Frankie Horne, found the yacht after it had discharged a flare to indicate its position.

The yacht was taken under tow and arrived back in Peel at around 11am.

The one person on board was unharmed.