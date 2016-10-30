Light-hearted look at birds

Neil Morris from Manx Bird Life will be the speaker at the Manx Ornithological Society’s next indoor meeting.

It takes place at Union Mills church hall on Tuesday (November 1) from 7.15pm All are welcome.

Neil’s talk is entitled ‘Extreme Birds of Man’ and will be a light-hearted look at some of the amazing facts and feats of birds in the island.

The society welcomes birdwatchers of all ages and during the summer there are outdoor events with experts on hand to help with identification. Email jthompson@manx.net