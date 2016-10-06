Lights smashed in multi-storey car park

Vandals have smashed two light fittings in a multi-storey car park on Douglas Quay.

The incident took place between Tuesday evening (October 4) and yesterday morning (October 5) at the car park on the Tongue, on Douglas Quay (adjacent to Douglas Bay Yacht Club).

Police are appealing for anybody who witnessed the act or has any information.

Officers have also asked residents to remain vigilant and report incidents.

If you have any information contact PC David Reekie on 631212 or email david.reekie@gov.im