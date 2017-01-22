Like minds combine on island’s hip hop scene

Its fair to say that, while the Isle of Man has produced some world class musical talent recently, we’re not exactly known for our burgeoning, explosive Hip Hop scene.

Sometimes, though, all it takes is one spark to create another, and things will generally just happen.

Han-FX could just be that spark.

Keiran Hannifin, who performs under the alter-ego of Han-FX, is launching a night of music at the Nexus bar in Douglas next Saturday January 27.

The ‘Isle of Mandem’ night will showcase many seriously talented rappers, beat-boxers, hip-hop duos and grime artists that have been writing and producing for years, but haven’t really had the venues to play in before.

‘There is a scene over here I think, but most artists have sat in their rooms without much of an outlet for what they do. I’ve created that, I think,’ said Keiran. ‘It’s just finding the players and finding the places to play.

‘There’s a French guy, Dmitri, Val from Mother T’s in Laxey, she’s really, really good, there are duos and grime artists, everyone is just building up their material to get playing.

‘One guy did online rap battles, for about 10 years. He played with us, for the first time properly onstage, and he couldn’t believe the feeling of it. With a big band and a big crowd.’

Keiran himself has just released an EP of original, stylised, funky and groove-laden rap, alongside friend Jor-DMX, or Jordan Preece to his mates.

He is another product of the Soundcheck youth music scheme, which produces talented and confident young musicians on a regular basis.

He fell into rapping almost by accident, after deciding he’d had enough with playing in large bands, and found he preferred writing and recording under his own steam at home .

‘I certainly wasn’t a good singer,’ he said. ‘But I write a lot of lyrics. They came out at a faster pace and a bit more aggressive sounding, and everyone said it sounds more like hip hop.’

The result is ‘Partners In Rhyme’, his six track debut release.

Each one, from the insanely catchy ‘Hip Hop News’ to the dancefloor-filling ‘The Beat’ is a seriously infectious feel good piece of hip-hop that has had audiences bouncing wherever he has played.

The songs are laced with Keiran’s humour charm and easy-going nature, and they are impossible not to like.

He’s now on a mission to tell everyone about it.

‘That’s the thing about the island,’ he said. ‘You have to make a bit of a noise before people pay attention to you.’