Limited supplies of the Manx Independent in the shops

A limited supply of the Manx Independent will be available in the shops today after bad weather caused disruption to ferry services.

The 2.15am sailing from Heysham was cancelled and the Steam Packet says the forecasted adverse weather is likely to result in the disruption or cancellation of this evening’s 7.45pm service from Douglas and the overnight return sailing from Heysham. A final decision will be made at 5pm.

Limited numbers of the Manx Independent were flown to the island and are in the shops now. More will be in the shops tomorrow.

Our front page story is about a pastor at the Living Hope church who has been forced to quit as a director after admitting unfit conduct over his role in the collapsed Louis Group Isle of Man. Six other Louis Group directors are facing a disqualification hearing in the high court.

In other news, a fisherman has netted the biggest catch of his life thanks to a National Lottery scratchcard win.

We reveal there’s been a rise in the number of children starting school without basic social skills - and the privatisation of pre-schools is being blamed.

A LibVan MHK is calling for the introduction of a voluntary living wage.

An enthusiasts’ group fear that curtailing the Douglas horse tramway will spell the end of the line.

And could Spider-Man be Manx? We reveal the island ancestry of the actor Tom Holland who plays the role of the super-hero.

Internationally-acclaimed glass artist Julie-Anne Denton whose work is to be exhibited at the Saatchi art gallery, in London, features on the front page of our Island Life supplement.

And Sport has more on the island securing the prestigious British Road Championships this June.