Little Big Time band to perform next month

Musicians from the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra are to perform in Peel next month.

The Little Big Time Band will appear at the Centenary Centre on October 1.

The band is a small group of orchestra members who have played all over Britain, including in many schools to give children a new and exciting experience through musical workshops and performances.

Representing all the instrumental families of the orchestra, the band is said to combine light-hearted camaraderie with virtuosic musicianship as it plays well-known pieces from an extensive repertoire, such as Ravel’s Bolero and Rossini’s William Tell Overture.

It will be a homecoming for one band member, Manxman and CBSO principal trumpet Jon Quirk.

David McLean of the Centenary Centre said: ‘The Little Big Time Band performed here about a decade ago and they really are great musicians. The unique musicals arrangements they play transform this small band into a full-sized symphony orchestra.

‘They will be performing two shows. The first, at 2.30pm will be a child-friendly introduction to the various sections of a symphony orchestra and thanks to Isle of Man Arts Council support we can give away a free child ticket with every adult ticket purchased. At 8pm they will perform a concert for adults featuring light classics, jazz and pop as they show off their virtuoso talents.’

He added: ‘We are very grateful to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for once again supporting an event at the Centenary Centre and ensuring we are able to bring over this wonderful band, which we hope will inspire youngsters and entertain everyone.’

Steam Packet chief executive Mark Woodward said: ‘The Little Big Time Band performances will not only be a great opportunity to listen to very skilled musicians, but also a chance for children to be introduced to and inspired by orchestral instruments and music.

‘It’s an exciting initiative and we’re pleased to be able to assist the Centenary Centre, which does such great work to bring respected and world-renowned performers to the Isle of Man.’

Tickets, priced £10, are available from www.centenarycentre.com, Celtic Gold, Peter Norris Music, ShaktiMan and Thompson Travel.