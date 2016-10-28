Loaghtan ram killed in attack

Police are investigating another incident involving a dog attacking and killing a sheep.

A Loaghtan ram was killed in a field belonging to Ballacosnahan Farm on Patrick Road between Monday afternoon (October 24) and Tuesday afternoon (October 25).

Officers from the Western Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for witnesses and the owner of the dog to come forward. Police believe the owner would be aware that their dog had been involved in the incident.

Anybody with information should contact Peel police station on 842208 or email PC James Evans on james.evens@gov.im