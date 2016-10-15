London exhibition of work by late Manx artist

Watercolour paintings by the late Manx artist Angela Drower will go on display in London.

The private view exhibition, My Isle of Man, takes place at Putney School of Art and Design tomorrow (Sunday).

Peel Castle by Angela Drower

Angela (1926-2015) was born in Douglas, the youngest granddaughter of Joseph Cunningham who founded the Cunningham Young Men’s Holiday Camp in 1879.

Her time as a child was divided between the holiday camp in Douglas and her father Harley Cunningham’s farm at Ellerslie.

It was there that she grew to love Manx wild open spaces, scenes she returned to paint later in her life.

Angela’s parents had a keen interest in collecting art and bought many paintings from their close family friend William Hoggatt.

Inspired by Hoggatt, Angela took to watercolours at a young age, later going on to study art at the Regents Street Polytechnic in London.

It was during her studies there that she met her husband, the BBC newsreader and presenter Denys Drower and they married in 1947.

Their three children, Annabel, Jill and the late poet and satirist Roly Drower were brought up near London but the couple moved back to the island in the mid-1980s after their retirement, living in Lower Foxdale and then Ballaugh.

The move meant that Angela was able to return to painting what she loved most: the Manx countryside, specialising in watercolours of Manx scenes and cottages.

Her paintings included scenes of Peel Harbour, Slieau Whallian, Tynwald Day and Snuff the Wind.