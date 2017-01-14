Lordship and sovereignty talk

Lordship and sovereignty in the Isle of Man from 1300 to 1600 is the subject of the next talk in University College Isle of Man’s history and heritage lecture series.

Professor Tim Thornton from the University of Huddersfield will be the speaker at the event, taking place on Wednesday next week (January 18), from 6pm.

Drawing on the example of the kingship/lordship of Man, he will challenge the widely held belief among academics that by the 1500s English kings had eliminated all subordinate or competing claims to kingship among lords in territories they ultimately controlled.

He will talk about the way in which the Stanley Earls of Derby and Lords of Man, among others, used royal titles and associated ceremonials and issues.

Tim will also consider some of the practical manifestations of ‘sovereign’ power, seen in the rights that were associated with justice, taxation and relations between princes; and the capacity to exclude the intervention of others in these spheres.

The lecture takes place in the lecture theatre at Elmwood House (behind the St John Ambulance Centre, off Glencrutchery Road, Douglas).

All are welcome and no booking is required.

It will be streamed live on the University College Isle of Man Facebook page and a video of the lecture will also be made available online at a later date.