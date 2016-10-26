Lorry forced off road

Police news

Police are appealing for witnesses after a lorry was forced off the road.

The Isle of Man Meats’ lorry had to take ‘avoiding action’ when a white pick-up style truck towing a caged trailer encroached onto the wrong side of the road near to the Glen Helen Hotel.

As a result the lorry hit an embankment.

The incident took place at 11.40am yesterday (October 25).

If you have any information contact Peel police station on 842208.

