Love rivalry blamed as water is hurled in court waiting area

A man who threw water over a woman in the court waiting area has been fined £400.

James David Rachelle, of Mountfield Road, Onchan, pleaded guilty to a charge of behaviour likely to cause belief immediate unlawful violence may be used.

The court heard how, on September 1, Rachelle attended the courthouse with a friend, who had been paying a fine.

When they walked up to the first floor waiting area Rachelle, who is 31, threw a plastic cup of water over a woman who was waiting there with her nephew.

As he was leaving, Rachelle was said to have turned and jolted his head towards the woman in a headbutting gesture.

CCTV footage was viewed and Rachelle attended police headquarters voluntarily.

He told police that he had been verbally abused by the woman and had thrown the water, but had intended that it hit her nephew.

He said he tried to leave and the woman followed him, at which point he turned and made a gesture towards her.

Defending Rachelle in court, his advocate John Wright said: ‘There was an indirect relationship between Mr Rachelle and the man.

‘My client’s girlfriend used to go out with the other man so there was some tension.

‘He accepts he shouldn’t have behaved in this way.

‘There was certainly no intent to headbutt, he merely turned around and his actions were misinterpreted.’

Rachelle was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.