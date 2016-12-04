Lucky escape for motorist after coast road crash

A motorist had a lucky escape after crashing on the Peel to Kirk Michael coast road yesterday (Saturday) afternon.

The single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 3pm at Lynague, close to the Apple Orphanage.

Fire and rescue crews from Peel and Kirk Michael attended the scene, but the sole accupant of the Land Rover Discovery had managed to free themselves before help arrived.

Crews provided first aid until an ambulance arrived, when the occupant was taken to hospital for further checks.

Fire crews made the vehicle safe and were in attendance for around 90 minutes.