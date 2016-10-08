Lucky shop keeps lottery winning streak

The Spar store at Governor’s Hill has maintained its winning streak on the lottery to keep its title as the island’s luckiest shop.

Four years ago a Pulrose plasterer scooped £1m, shared with a friend, with a ticket bought at the shop.

Flashback to our 2012 story about the Spar store's winning streak

Then this month it did it again, when Philip Poultney and his wife Joanne won £1m on the Euromillions draw, again with a ticket purchased at the Governor’s Hill Spar,

Mark Garbett, who has been manager at the store for four years, sold Phil the winning ticket – and says he has seen an increase in business since his big win, from others hoping the shop will be lucky for them, too.

He said: ‘I have known Phil for many years and I am delighted someone as decent as him has won this.

‘He came to see me on Thursday last week to tell me that I had sold him the ticket.

Mark Garbett, the manager of the Spar Covenience store, Governors Hill, who sold the �1m winning lottery to Phil Poultney

‘As you can imagine there has been a lot of excitement here since then and the word has got round that he bought his ticket from us – and there has been a slight increase in sales which we are putting down to this.’

To show his appreciation Mr Poultney has paid for store manager Mark and his wife Lesley to fly across to see his team Wolves play.

Mark said: ‘We’ve decided we would go in the new year when it is convenient to visit our grandsons, Jenson and Solly. I think it is a touching gesture from him.’

Before the first £1m winning ticket, the Governor’s Hill Spar had also sold a scratch card which scooped one lucky customer £50,000.

The shop and its owner Ernie Russell don’t get any kind of payment from the Lottery for this kind of win.

Mr Poultney, 45, a partner in kitchen and bedrooms specialist A-Dore, and his wife Joanne, who works as a hairdresser at the Utopia salon, insist they won’t let their win change them.

Top of the couple’s shopping list is a new and larger home for the family, together with a car for Joanne and a car for eldest son, Lewis, 20. They said their two younger daughters Grace, six, and five-year-old Olivia don’t really understand what has happened.